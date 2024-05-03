AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Sohail Sarfraz Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The government held several meetings on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday including a meeting chaired by Prime Minister on FBR current issues of restructuring, digitization and reforms.

It is learnt that the first meeting was held at Ministry of Finance to review track and trace system. The PM has directed Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal to identify those responsible; the poor implementation of the project resulted in serious lapses and delays.

The second meeting on restructuring of the FBR was also held at the Ministry of Finance.

Delay in TTS: MoF tasked to identify the black sheep

Thirdly, Prime Minister chaired the meeting at PM House on FBR issues covering reforms, ongoing reshuffling, digital initiatives, anti-smuggling and restructuring of the tax machinery. Meanwhile, the federal government has identified 31 Customs officials involved in facilitating smuggling of essential commodities including wheat.

Sources said that the Ministry of Interior has forwarded a list of 31 officials including one Additional Deputy Customs (ADC) posted in Quetta involved in facilitating smuggling of essential commodities including wheat. MoI has asked the chairman FBR to take action as an actionable intelligence report has been shared with all provincial governments and Chairman FBR to take necessary actions against the wheat hoarders.

The MoI has also shared list of important middlemen and owners of flour mills across Pakistan, location of godowns of hoarded essential food commodities, list of smugglers and inter-provincial routes, list of officials involved in smuggling, list of corrupt officials in collusion with smugglers in Balochistan and list of smugglers in Balochistan involved in smuggling of sugar to Afghanistan.

Now the Secretary Enforcement and Coordination Customs FBR on April 27, 2024 has shared intelligence report against smuggling of essential commodities with the Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan and Director Head Quarter Directorate of I&I Customs Islamabad and asked the Chief Collector Customs Balochistan to furnish fact finding report on May 3, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

