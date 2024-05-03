PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed an inquiry committee regarding import of wheat under the chairmanship of secretary Cabinet Division.

The decision to this effect was taken by the prime minister while presiding over a high-level review meeting regarding the current status of wheat reserves in the country.

He said that there has been a bumper crop of wheat this year and directed to ensure that there is no delay in the procurement of wheat.

Wheat import bill hits $1bn mark

The premier further stated that all necessary steps should be taken regarding the procurement of wheat and farmers should be paid for their hard work.

He inquired about the import of wheat last year from the Ministry of National Food Security. He wanted to know that on what basis decision was taken for import of wheat despite good production of wheat last year.

The prime minister formed an inquiry committee regarding the import of wheat. The Cabinet secretary would be heading the inquiry committee.

The meeting was attended by the federal ministers, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officials.

