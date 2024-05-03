AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-03

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces by re-basing the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) to latest figures, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

He also asked finance minister that due share of Sindh under National Finance Commission (NFC) for FY 2022-23 and 2023-24 be immediately reconciled and transferred before June 30, 2024.

The directions given by the Prime Minister during a meeting with Sindh government team led by Chief Minister Murad Ali has been conveyed to all the concerned ministries and Divisions.

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Ways and means limit for provinces is to be updated/reconciled based on latest pay structure. Budget exercise for FY 2024-25 to include all provinces, including policies/decision on closure of provincial nature projects under caretaker government.

Chairman FBR and Chairman Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) have been asked to resolve dispute about at source deduction of input tax adjustment pending since 2022.

Finance Minister, Chairman FBR and Chief Secretary Sindh are tasked to resolve issue of unjustified deduction of Rs 5.4 billion by FBR as per law. The issue was highlighted by Chief Minister Sindh.

The Prime Minister has also assured Chief Minister Sindh that Federal government will honour its commitment on financial contribution to Sindh Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project (SEHRP).

Finance Ministry and Planning Division have been directed to release counterpart funds for construction/reconstruction of schools (budgeted and not released) for FY 2023-24 as informed by Chief Minister, Sindh. Federal Government has pledged to review lopsided Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) allocations pointed out by Chief Minister and propose re-alignments wherever needed in the ongoing budget exercise keeping in view resource constraints and ongoing IMF program commitments.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission will accord approval of revised K4 projects through all forums and issuance of authorization. They will also expedite approval of six donor funded projects forwarded to Planning Division by Sindh government.

Approval of Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project will be given top priority in view of World Bank deadline, besides immediate release of approved allocation of CFY for the project improvement/ lining of Kalri Baghar Feeder, extension of Manchar Lake and adequate allocation of coming years.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Ministry of Communication will ensure adequate funds for completion of Jamshoro Sehwan Road (N 55) as per Federal Government share in next PSDP as agreed and expedite the remaining works.

The sources said expediting engagement with PRC on framework agreement for execution of KCR is also envisaged. Sindh officials to accompany Minister for Planning and Development on China visit to expedite next steps. Ministry of Railways to resolve Right of Way (RoW) issue of KCR.

Petroleum Division will engage with government of Sindh to deliberate on oil and gas sector issues to work out way forward on issues presented by Chief Minister Sindh. Power Division will also engage with Sindh government to work out way forward on issues highlighted by Chief Minister.

For new water sector projects, due process will be followed at Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for approvals and concerns of Government of Sindh that may be considered at planning stage. Secretary Aviation to expedite required No Objection Certificate (NOC) for NED Technology Park to be processed immediately.

Federal government will provide 150 busses for public transport system in Karachi as requested by Chief Minister Sindh.

The success of Public Private Partnership (PPP) model developed by Government of Sindh to be studied and disseminated for replication at federal level as well as other provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

gdp budget finance minister NFC Muhammad Aurangzeb PM Shehbaz Sharif provinces government borrowing Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories