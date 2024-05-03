AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-03

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Zaheer Abbasi Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The provinces were transferred 53 percent of the total tax revenue collected during the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year and higher by 29 percent over the same period a year before.

According to the official data, the total tax revenue collection by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during the first nine months of the current fiscal year has been Rs7,262.483 billion. Of the total tax revenue, the federal government transferred Rs3,815.148 billion to the provinces under the NFC Award, which is 53 percent of the collection. The provinces have got 29 percent higher tax revenue during the current fiscal year when compared to Rs2,953.108 billion transferred to them during the same period a year before.

Of the total tax revenue, the government transferred to the Punjab province Rs1,865.088 billion during July-March 2023-24 as opposed to Rs1,455.191 billion transferred during the same period a year before. The tax revenue transferred to the province under the NFC award in the ongoing fiscal year is higher by 28 percent compared to the last fiscal year.

Jul-Dec tax collection: FBR surpasses target

As per data, the federal government transferred Rs946.832 billion of tax revenue under the NFC Award to Sindh province during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as opposed to Rs727.093 billion transferred during the same period a year before.

The provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was transferred Rs623.947 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, which is 29 percent more compared to Rs484.003 billion transferred to the province during the last fiscal year.

The federal government has transferred Rs379.281 billion to the Balochistan province during July-March 2023-24, up by 32 percent over Rs286.821 billion transferred to the province during the same period a year before.

The Punjab government has received 49 percent of the total tax revenue share of the provinces followed by the Sindh government 25 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government 16.33 percent, and Balochistan 9.93 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR tax revenue NFC tax revenues NFC award provinces tax revenue collection

Comments

200 characters

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories