AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Component-wise breakdown of petrol price in Pakistan

  • Decrease in rate due to decline in ex-refinery price
Omar Qureshi Published 16 May, 2023 07:16pm
Follow us

As the government announced what it termed a “relief” in petrol prices in Pakistan late on Monday night, Business Recorder takes a look at the component-wise breakdown.

While announcing a cut of Rs12 per litre, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wanted maximum relief to be passed onto the public.

The cut was made owing to a decline in ex-refinery price that fell from Rs215 per litre to Rs203.26 per litre. This came on the back of fall in global oil prices over the past fortnight.

Moreover, the IFEM, OMC and dealer margins contracted slightly by Rs0.26 to Rs16.74 per litre.

The government maintained status quo on Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) at Rs50 per litre. This charge was imposed on demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in June 2022.

petrol petrol prices Petroleum prices petrol price petroleum products petroleum sales Sales of petroleum products

Comments

1000 characters

Component-wise breakdown of petrol price in Pakistan

Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

PTI MNA Mahmood Moulvi quits party over attack on military installations

Political clarity bolsters PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.69%

NA passes bill recommending punishment on contempt of Parliament

Pakistan unhappy with new ICC revenue model, demands clarity

Oil steadies as IEA turns more bullish on oil demand

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains

Read more stories