NTS replaces KATS on PSX

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has successfully launched technologically-advanced New Trading System (NTS) from Monday. The New Trading System replaced the Karachi Automated Trading System (KATS) that was operational since 1997.

The New Trading System was purchased from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) for $2.85 million. It has a built-in surveillance system capable of preventing and detecting data leakages and theft attempts.

It can also conclude trading sessions (the full-session calculations and compilation of trading data at the end of the session) in just 30 seconds, as compared to 30 minutes required with the current KATS.

The PSX expressed its appreciation towards all TRE Certificate Holders/Securities Brokers and other stakeholders. “It was imperative to share the ownership of this project, and in this regard, PSX recognizes all your efforts, and contribution towards the successful implementation of New Trading System,” PSX said.

Furthermore, PSX acknowledges the relentless efforts of PSBA/RC, SECP, NCCPL, and CDC, as they played a crucial role in moving towards the successful implementation of New Trading System.

