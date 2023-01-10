COAS, UAE president discuss defence, military affairs

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The president congratulated General Munir on his appointment and wished him luck in his new duties, a statement by the Emirates News Agency said.

The two sides reviewed cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, the statement added.

They also discussed ways to strengthen ties to serve the common interests of the two countries.

COAS, MBS agree to bolster defence cooperation

The COAS has been on a tour of the Middle East since 4 January during which he also visited Saudi Arabia. The aim of the visits is to meet senior leadership of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE to discuss matters of mutual interest, military to military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects, the Inter-Services Public Relations had earlier said.

The COAS met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and agreed to promote military and defence cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

In a development on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed to study augmenting KSA’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10 billion, Saudi Press Agency reported.