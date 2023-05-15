AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan can be arrested if evidence is found against his involvement for inciting rioters to resort to vandalism in the recent violent protests following his arrest.

Speaking at a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Interior Minister said that every time the PTI took to the streets, the same 100-200 people were found to be involved in violent activities.

“So this means that they have been trained to do this. Imran Khan has trained them and they are his investment,” he alleged.

Imran Khan’s arrest: Rana Sanaullah warns against roadblocks, unrest

“These are terrorists and they were trained for eight months and they were told to go and set fire to specified locations,” the interior minister further alleged. He claimed that the violence in the last few days was pre-planned.

“After getting an unprecedented relief from the Supreme Court and the High Court, Imran Khan held a press conference and stated that he did not know what happened after his arrest. In the last eight months, he was sitting on a fake plaster folded on his leg. He planned and assigned every target,” Rana Sanaullah claimed.

He added that people were trained to make petrol bombs and cannons. “If this Fitna is not properly handled, I fear it will lead to another disaster,” he warned.

He regretted that the fighter jet of MM Alam was also set on fire, which was a pride of Pakistan. He said that the PTI should be banned but it requires a due legal process.

The minister said that the government has already pointed out that Imran Khan is pursuing politics of hatred. He urged the people to remove Imran Khan from politics by using the power of their vote.

He further maintained that corruption of Rs 60 billion was unearthed in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that Imran Khan also deceived his then cabinet.

“This money belonged to the national treasury, according to the law it had to come to the national treasury. How did you get the land of 700 kanals? No one has the powers of inheritance that you have as a trustee,” Rana Sanaullah further asked the PTI chairman.

The interior minister further stated that on the instruction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he along with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had earlier approached Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is also president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and requested him to shift the Monday’s sit-in protest out of the Red Zone.

He said that a huge number of people are coming to participate in the protest on Monday (today) and it would be difficult to handle the “angry” people.

He said, due to the huge number of expected protests, the PDM chief was requested to hold the protest outside the Red Zone. However, he added that the PDM chief said that he would give his response after consulting the PDM and his own party leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

protests arrest interior minister Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah PTI chairman PTI protests Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Thais reject army-backed govt, opposition to open coalition talks

Read more stories