Imran Khan’s arrest: Rana Sanaullah warns against roadblocks, unrest

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday asked the public to refrain from creating road blocks and unrest to protest against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a press conference, he stated that no one has the right to block roads. Miscreants will be dealt with accordingly, he said.

He said Imran has been arrested for helping in the misappropriation of Rs60 billion worth of state funds during his government’s tenure.

“This arrest was made in Al-Qadir Trust case. As per details, a large amount of money was illegally transferred to the UK through a property tycoon,” Rana Sanaullah said.

“The amount belonged to Pakistan and the UK wanted to return it but then Shehzad Akbar (advisor to prime minister on interior and accountability) entered into the transaction and nearly Rs60 billion were misappropriated,” he said.

According to him, Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi purchased property from the funds and Shehzad Akbar also received a share. Moreover, this amount was adjusted in a case against the same property tycoon.

As per details of the case, 458 kanal land worth Rs530 million was also transferred by housing society to Al-Qadir Trust, the trustees of which are Imran and his spouse.

The agreement had the signatures of the real estate developer’s donors as well as Bushra Bibi.

Another 240 kanals were transferred to Farah Gogi, a friend of Bushra Bibi.

“Earlier I had challenged Imran to prove his innocence in the case and today I challenge him again to do so,” the interior minister said on Tuesday.

He demanded the money trial of these funds from Imran.

In a tweet earlier during the day, Rana Sanaullah also refuted reports that Imran was being tortured.