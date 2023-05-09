AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan’s arrest: Rana Sanaullah warns against roadblocks, unrest

  • Interior minister says miscreants will be dealt with
BR Web Desk Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 06:41pm
Follow us

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday asked the public to refrain from creating road blocks and unrest to protest against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a press conference, he stated that no one has the right to block roads. Miscreants will be dealt with accordingly, he said.

He said Imran has been arrested for helping in the misappropriation of Rs60 billion worth of state funds during his government’s tenure.

“This arrest was made in Al-Qadir Trust case. As per details, a large amount of money was illegally transferred to the UK through a property tycoon,” Rana Sanaullah said.

“The amount belonged to Pakistan and the UK wanted to return it but then Shehzad Akbar (advisor to prime minister on interior and accountability) entered into the transaction and nearly Rs60 billion were misappropriated,” he said.

According to him, Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi purchased property from the funds and Shehzad Akbar also received a share. Moreover, this amount was adjusted in a case against the same property tycoon.

As per details of the case, 458 kanal land worth Rs530 million was also transferred by housing society to Al-Qadir Trust, the trustees of which are Imran and his spouse.

The agreement had the signatures of the real estate developer’s donors as well as Bushra Bibi.

Another 240 kanals were transferred to Farah Gogi, a friend of Bushra Bibi.

“Earlier I had challenged Imran to prove his innocence in the case and today I challenge him again to do so,” the interior minister said on Tuesday.

He demanded the money trial of these funds from Imran.

In a tweet earlier during the day, Rana Sanaullah also refuted reports that Imran was being tortured.

Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah PTI Chairman Imran Khan Imran Khan's arrest

Comments

1000 characters
BK May 09, 2023 06:25pm
kitna jhoot bolo gay...koi khuda ka khoof hai? how low can you go? I hope people of Pak will take this opportunity to let these PDM crooks and more imp let the army know that we don't want you! ARMY NEEDS TO GET IN ITS PLACE!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran Khan’s arrest: Rana Sanaullah warns against roadblocks, unrest

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Rupee registers decline against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

KSE-100 falls over 450 points after Imran Khan’s arrest

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

iPhone maker Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub

Ukraine says it has alternatives if grain export deal not extended

Read more stories