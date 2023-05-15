AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
Pakistan

Planned sit-in: PDM seeks permission

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday sought the Islamabad Capital Administration permission to hold a sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan today (Monday).

An application in this regard was submitted to the deputy commissioner, Islamabad by senior PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mufti Mohammad Abdullah of JUI-F and Malik Abrar Ahmad of PML-N on behalf of the PDM.

However, no response was given by the local administration till filing of this story, as the federal government had requested PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman to shift the protest demonstration out of the Red Zone.

Maulana; however, conveyed that he would make any decision after consulting his party and rest of the PDM leaders.

Talking to journalists, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that an application on the matter had been submitted to the concerned authorities.

“PML-N workers from across Islamabad will fully participate in the protest,” he added.

