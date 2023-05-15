AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
Man who allegedly stole corps commander’s uniform held

INP Published 15 May, 2023 08:00am
LAHORE: The police on Sunday arrested a suspect who allegedly stole the uniform of Corps Commander Lahore during protests following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to details, the Punjab police intensified their crackdown against those who recently attacked the Lahore Corps Commander House during protests following the arrest of former prime minister in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Sources said that one of the perpetrators stole the uniform of the Corps Commander and worn it.

However, the police have arrested the suspect and shifted him to an unknown location for further investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Imran Khan PTI chairman Imran Khan arrest Corps Commander House Lahore

