Bid to smuggle banned goods at Torkham border foiled

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023
PESHAWAR: Custom authorities have foiled a bid to smuggle banned goods (betel nuts) and other items at Torkham border.

A press release issued here on Sunday, stated that Customs Appraisement at Torkham border foiled an attempt of smuggling of F/O goods/ banned goods (betel nuts) from Afghanistan, concealed in vehicle loaded with Coal.

The release said acting upon a credible information received by Ashfaq, Collector Customs, Collectorate if Customs Appraisement Peshawar, the staff of Customs Appraisement on /13.05.2023, at 01:00 Hours thwarted an attempt to smuggle F/O goods and banned goods in concealment in coal vehicle bearing Reg. No. KBL-4338, from Afghanistan to Pakistan under violation of IPO and to avoid payment of duty/taxes. The details of the goods are as under.

According to the details of the seized items stated in the release include Dry milk, Net Weight 575 kg, Market value Rs. 862,500/- Betel Nut, Net Weight 938 kg, Market value Rs. 2,345,000/- Emulsifier, N/wt 20 kg, Market value Rs. 80000/- Coal, Net weight 36000 kg, Market value Rs. 2,052,000/-.The value of vehicle Mercedes Benz KBL-4338(22-Wheeler) is Rs. 6 million.

