Rioters’ facilitators too will be brought to justice: Muqam

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday vowed to bring all rioters along with their facilitators to justice, involved in ransacking and torching of public buildings in Peshawar.

Amir Muqam while talking to reporters during his visit to the damaged building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar said that stern action would also be taken against the facilitators of vandals.

It is noted to mention here that the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar came under attacks by miscreants twice during protest of PTI workers against arrest of their party chief Imran Khan

Flanked by the station director of Radio Pakistan and other officials, Amir Muqam ruled out the imposition of emergency in the country.

To question about PDM announcement to hold sit-in outside building of Supreme Court tomorrow (Monday), Amir Muqam replied that the protest aims at to give our own message.

Amir Muqam who is also provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said the party’s supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has always considered the institutions and nation as his own.

The PM aide said PTI chairman Imran Khan is responsible for whatever damage was inflicted on the country and he must be held accountable.

Amir Muqam asked: “What message had been given by PTI protesters by carrying out vandalism and arson of public buildings and important security installations.”

By creating so much commotion, you want to send this message so that you will not be asked about your ‘theft’, the PM aide added. He said Imran Khan committed theft which everyone knew. He said the Panama leak had also disappeared. Corruption worth Rs60billion was proved against Imran Khan, he added. He said Imran Khan has also staged a drama about his illness.

Commenting on the court verdict, Amir Muqam said the greeting words being used by the apex court for Imran Khan are completely incomprehensible.

He remarked if the judges do such a way then they will also face the same consequences that are being confronted by former chief justice of Supreme Court Saqib Nasir.

Amir Muqam continued to say if the judges make such verdicts for Imran Khan they should better join PTI and raise its slogans.

He stressed that every institution should work in its own domain.

While talking about the damaged building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Amir Muqam said the government will soon restore its original condition. He said accountability would be held for whatever happened in the building of Radio Pakistan.

He asked: today, where are Imran’s conspiracy and that cipher letter, adding today, Imran Khan is sitting in the laps of institutions and asking for forgiveness.

It is noted here that Radio Pakistan Peshawar transmission has been restored with the hectic efforts of the organization’s technical team and the support of Pakistan Army within 26 hours of its suspension.

The historical building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar was attacked by the PTI miscreants on Wednesday.

These rioters barged into the building, breaking the main gate. The miscreants destroyed and ransacked different sections of the radio station, setting on fire official record, equipment and vehicles. They also looted the equipment, including cameras, mikes and computers and resorted to violence against the staff.

A day earlier, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan visited Radio Pakistan Peshawar building. He visited different sections of the building.

On the occasion, Corps Commander Peshawar was given a detailed briefing on the attack at Radio Pakistan’s building.

Pakistan Army Personnel are engaged in the maintenance and cleaning of Radio Pakistan Peshawar regarding various works. With the help of the Pakistan Army, Radio Pakistan has already resumed its broadcast a day later, which is a commitment that the Army and the people are together.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023