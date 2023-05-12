Sri Lankan shares end lower as communication services, energy weigh

Sri Lankan shares end lower on Friday, dragged by communication services and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.25% lower at 8,927.74 on Friday.

For the week, the index rose 1.1%, snapping three weeks of losing streak.

LOLC Finance Plc and Lanka IOC Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.9% and 3.2%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials drag

Trading volume on the index rose to 94.7 million shares from 45.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 785.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.47 million) from 589.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 74.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 749.5 million rupees, data showed.