AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as communication services, energy weigh

Sri Lankan shares end lower on Friday, dragged by communication services and energy stocks. The CSE All Share index...
Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 05:13pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan shares end lower on Friday, dragged by communication services and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.25% lower at 8,927.74 on Friday.

For the week, the index rose 1.1%, snapping three weeks of losing streak.

LOLC Finance Plc and Lanka IOC Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.9% and 3.2%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials drag

Trading volume on the index rose to 94.7 million shares from 45.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 785.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.47 million) from 589.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 74.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 749.5 million rupees, data showed.

