AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
May 12, 2023
Pakistan BAFL (Bank Alfalah Limited) 30.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57% EPCL (Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited) 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05% INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 914.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44%

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

BR Web Desk Published 12 May, 2023 04:02pm
MSCI Inc, a leading provider of decision support tools and services for the global investment community, in its semi-annual index review announced the deletion of Bank Alfalah (BAFL), Engro Polymer & Chemicals (EPCL), and Indus Motor Company (INDU) from the constituent list of its MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index (FM).

The three companies were added to the MSCI FM Small Cap index in May 2022.

The MSCI announced results of the May 2023 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes — including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets, and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes.

According to a note from Arif Habib Limited (AHL), Pakistan has an estimated weight of 0.6% in MSCI FM Standard Index.

Only two Pakistani stocks including Engro Corporation and Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) have retained their position in the MSCI FM Pakistan Index

After the three deletions, the MSCI FM Small Cap index includes Hub Power Company (HUBC), Systems Limited (SYS), United Bank Limited (UBL), Lucky Cement (LUCK), Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), MCB, Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT), The Resource Group (TRG), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Mari Petroleum (MARI), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), Millat Tractors Limited (MTL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

“Pakistan remains the second cheapest market in MSCI FM index in terms of Price-to-Earnings and Price-to-Book multiples,” said AHL. “From a liquidity perspective, Pakistan is the third most liquid market in the MSCI FM universe,” it added.

Back in September 2021, Pakistan was downgraded from its status as an emerging market, a little over four years after it was reclassified from the Frontier Markets (FM) Index by MSCI.

The MSCI had said then that while the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for Emerging Markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity.

Usman May 12, 2023 04:27pm
Can we blame pdm for this too
