ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FNEL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
GGGL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.24%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.38%)
KOSM 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 29.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.61%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.53%)
PTC 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TELE 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
TREET 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.3%)
TRG 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
WAVES 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.99%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,312 Increased By 48.2 (1.13%)
BR30 15,037 Increased By 111.4 (0.75%)
KSE100 43,370 Increased By 471.4 (1.1%)
KSE30 16,513 Increased By 205.2 (1.26%)
MSCI adds OGDC into Frontier Markets Index, HBL moves to Small Cap

BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 03:20pm

MSCI Inc, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, in its semi-annual index review announced addition of Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) and deletion of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) from the constituent list of its Frontier Market Index (FM).

Within MSCI FM Small Cap indexes, Engro Polymer Chemicals (EPCL), Habib Bank (HBL) and Indus Motors Company Limited (INDU) have been added, stated MSCI in the note.

The MSCI announced results of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes — including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets, and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes.

According to a note from Topline Securities, Pakistan has an estimated weight of ~1% in MSCI FM Index.

It may be mentioned that MSCI has not yet disclosed details on Pakistan's inclusion in MSCI FM 100 and MSCI FM 15% Country Capped Index, which may be shared at a later stage.

MSCI in its last quarterly review in Feb 2022 had announced that Pakistan will become eligible for inclusion in MSCI Frontier Markets (FM) 100 Index as part of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review (SAIR).

“Following feedback received from market participants, Pakistan will become eligible for inclusion in the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 and the MSCI Frontier Markets 15% Country Capped Indexes as part of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review (SAIR),” stated MSCI in its announcement.

Last year, in September, Pakistan was downgraded from its status as an emerging market, a little over four years after it was reclassified from the Frontier Markets (FM) Index by MSCI.

The MSCI had said then that while the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for Emerging Markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity.

