AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand hits record low as JPMorgan sees GDP fall

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 01:53pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand struck a fresh all-time low against the dollar in early trade on Friday as JPMorgan cut its gross domestic product forecast on expectations of more severe power cuts.

Sentiment soured badly this week with South Africa’s worst power cuts on record showing no signs of abating.

The investor mood worsened after the US ambassador to South Africa said he was confident that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa last year.

JPMorgan in a research note on Friday said it now forecast a 0.2% decline in South Africa’s 2023 GDP versus a previous forecast of 0.3% growth.

The rand fell as low as 19.5100 to the dollar, down more than 1.6% on its previous close. By 0745 GMT, it had pared some losses, but was still down 1.1% from Thursday’s close, and 5.3% since the start of the week.

“Definitely, the JP Morgan forecast is a big negative for the rand, but I think the market is still fretting about the sale of weapons to Russia as this could possibly cause sanctions against (South Africa),” said Greg Davies, head of wealth at Cratos Capital.

The South African government is opening an independent inquiry, led by a retired judge, into the allegation of an arms shipment to Russia, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said on Thursday.

South African rand firmer as dollar weakens

South Africa’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds also fell with longer-dated bonds suffering the biggest declines and the 2052 issue down 0.8 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

The yield on the local 2030 benchmark government bond spiked above 11% for the first time this year, up 23 basis points to 11.11%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand hits record low as JPMorgan sees GDP fall

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

India’s IT department looking to tax Netflix’s India operations

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Read more stories