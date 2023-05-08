AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.87%)
BAFL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
DGKC 48.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.41%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
HUBC 70.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.74%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.3%)
NETSOL 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
OGDC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-4.97%)
PAEL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.85%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.97%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.74%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.61%)
TRG 105.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.98%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.94%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -73.9 (-1.72%)
BR30 14,678 Decreased By -378.3 (-2.51%)
KSE100 41,903 Decreased By -339.3 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,123 Decreased By -284.6 (-1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand firmer as dollar weakens

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 12:38pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand firmed in early trade on Monday, with the dollar slightly weaker on bets that U.S. interest rates might have peaked.

At 0650 GMT the rand traded at 18.3500 against the dollar , up about 0.4% from its closing level on Friday.

The dollar was down more than 0.2% against a basket of major currencies.

Analysts said the rand would probably move mainly on global drivers this week, with the domestic data calendar relatively light.

The most likely local catalysts could come on Thursday, with release of March mining and manufacturing production numbers.

Data on Monday showed South Africa’s net foreign reserves rose to $55.370 billion at the end of April, from $55.229 billion in March, though there was little impact on the rand.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1.5 basis points at 10.115%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand firmer as dollar weakens

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories