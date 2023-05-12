Jinnah House, Lahore: Quaid’s piano, other items set on fire by miscreants

LAHORE: The piano, writing table, desk and sword of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were also set ablaze by the miscreants at Jinnah House, Lahore.

These antiques had been donated by the Founder of Pakistan to the government of Pakistan, and they were preserved in Jinnah House as national heritage, sources said. “Over 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab after the arrests of PTI Chief. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali.”

A spokesman of the Punjab police said that over 70 vehicles of Punjab police were set on fire, of which 17 were burnt in Lahore, three in Gujranwala, 13 in Faisalabad, five in Sialkot, 18 in Rawalpindi, two in Bhakkar and one in Attock. Over 1,650 miscreants involved in attacks and vandalising public and private properties were arrested.

According to Capital City Police Officer of Lahore, over 200 persons involved in violent acts of damaging properties and attacking state institutions were arrested. Over 65 officers and policemen sustained injuries due to the violent actions of the miscreants. The miscreants vandalized 22 police vehicles and set several others on fire.

The Lahore police have registered 11 FIRs against the miscreants; including two in PS Sarwar Road, one in PS North Cantonment, three in PS Race Course, one in PS Shadman, and two each in Gulberg and Model Town police stations. Moreover, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited various places of Lahore this morning in order to boost the morale of policemen on duty.

