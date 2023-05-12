AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jinnah House, Lahore: Quaid’s piano, other items set on fire by miscreants

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: The piano, writing table, desk and sword of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were also set ablaze by the miscreants at Jinnah House, Lahore.

These antiques had been donated by the Founder of Pakistan to the government of Pakistan, and they were preserved in Jinnah House as national heritage, sources said. “Over 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab after the arrests of PTI Chief. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali.”

A spokesman of the Punjab police said that over 70 vehicles of Punjab police were set on fire, of which 17 were burnt in Lahore, three in Gujranwala, 13 in Faisalabad, five in Sialkot, 18 in Rawalpindi, two in Bhakkar and one in Attock. Over 1,650 miscreants involved in attacks and vandalising public and private properties were arrested.

According to Capital City Police Officer of Lahore, over 200 persons involved in violent acts of damaging properties and attacking state institutions were arrested. Over 65 officers and policemen sustained injuries due to the violent actions of the miscreants. The miscreants vandalized 22 police vehicles and set several others on fire.

The Lahore police have registered 11 FIRs against the miscreants; including two in PS Sarwar Road, one in PS North Cantonment, three in PS Race Course, one in PS Shadman, and two each in Gulberg and Model Town police stations. Moreover, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited various places of Lahore this morning in order to boost the morale of policemen on duty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab PTI protests Imran Khan arrest Jinnah House Lahore miscreants

Comments

1000 characters

Jinnah House, Lahore: Quaid’s piano, other items set on fire by miscreants

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

SC declares arrest of PTI chief ‘invalid’

UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

SBP’s FE circular No. 02 of 2023 ‘unfair’: TMA

$105m solar energy project: SED submits revised PC-1 to Planning Commission

Read more stories