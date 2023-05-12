Pakistan rejects Afghan FM’s dialogue with TTP proposal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday rejected the Afghanistan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s request to hold dialogue with the outlawed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), saying no talks will be held with terrorist organisations, which do not respect the country’s laws and the Constitution.

Speaking at her weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in response to media queries about Muttaqi’s statement in which he had urged the government of Pakistan and the banned TTP to resolve issues through talks, stated in categorical terms that no talks will be held with any terror outfit which does not respect the country’s laws and the Constitution.

She pointed out that during the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue held on May 6, 2023, the three sides agreed to advance political engagement, counterterrorism cooperation and enhance trade, investment and connectivity under the trilateral framework.

She said that the three sides underscored the need to tackle security challenges posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability; not to allow their territories to be used by any individual, group or party including the TTP and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), to conduct terrorist activities and actions.

During the visit of Muttaqi, she said that all the issues related to Pakistan’s concerns about security were discussed with the Afghanistan authorities.

She said that constructive talks were held with the Afghanistan delegation on all issues, including security concerns. “We hope that the understandings that were reached will be respected by Afghanistan authorities,” she added.

Responding to a query, she said that there is no border dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding that the Durand Line is an internationally-recognised border. She asserted that Durand Line is not part of the agenda of talks with any country.

To another question about the statements by heads of certain foreign diplomatic missions in the wake of the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the spokesperson said that they have seen the statements.

“Pakistan has the full ability to deal with all domestic challenges in accordance with our laws and Constitution,” she added. To another query about Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s statement in which he has urged Pakistan’s political forces to build a consensus for upholding political stability, she said that Pakistan and China are close friends and the two hold consultations on important issues. She said that the Chinese foreign minister’s statement was a suggestion by a friend.

Speaking about the foreign minister’s participation in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Meeting in Goa, India, she said that the visit was not a bilateral one but in the context of the SCO and no request of bilateral meeting or engagement was made with India.

She said that Pakistan participated in the meeting of the SCO’s CFM with a positive approach.

She said that the foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s vision for peace and prosperity in the SCO region and proposed building of efficient transport corridors and reliable supply chains in the region and stressed that the CPEC could be a force multiplier for regional connectivity.

During the meeting, she added that the foreign minister also called for a comprehensive and collective approach for eradicating the menace of terrorism and advised against weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring. The spokesperson said that terrorism is the “redline” for Pakistan.

About a recent failed attack on a Chinese company in Malir, Karachi, she said that Pakistan unequivocally condemns any form of terrorism, adding that the country’s security forces were committed to provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals and companies.

“Chinese are our guests and the Chinese companies are contributing to the country’s development. We are committed to their security,” she added.

