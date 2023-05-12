‘It’s entirely up to PTI to act like a political party or a terrorist outfit’: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said in principle his party is neither happy over the arrest of a politician nor is in favor of banning any political party, but the PTI has to decide whether it wants to operate as a political party or a terrorist organization.

He further said that we are in favour of holding the general elections on time and are hopeful for finding a political solution to the current situation in the country.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also announced to celebrate the historic victory of PPP in the local government elections of Sindh on May 13 in Karachi and emphasized on the Jiyalas that they have to work hard to serve the people and prove that they are the true representatives of people.

Addressing a press conference at Media Cell, Bilawal House, PPP Chairman said last two days were the dark days in the history of Pakistan, as such attacks were carried out by PTI having no precedent in our history. “As far as I remember, one attack on GHQ was carried out by the outlawed TTP and now by the PTI. An outlawed BLA also attacked on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s House in Balochistan and now the second attack has been made by PTI on Jinnah House in Lahore,” he added.

Chairman PPP said we do not celebrate anyone’s arrest or distribute sweets, because when a politician is arrested, the entire politics is affected.

He said the allegations of corruption against Imran Khan are serious, as 190 million pounds was Pakistan’s money and of the people of Sindh, which should have been returned to them, but Imran Khan ensured forced approval from the cabinet for the Al-Qadir Trust; thus deceived his cabinet in the matter of transferring money from Britain. He challenged all members of the then cabinet of PTI to refute these allegations.

Bilawal said his party’s stand from the beginning was that the NAB should be closed, but PTI has always defended the NAB. He pointed out that abolition of the NAB was also a part of the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

He further said PPP has always opposed the NAB but PTI has been supporting the NAB. The NAB reforms were the demand of all of us but Imran Khan opposed the NAB reforms and accused us of NRO; now Imran Khan is the first politician to benefit from the NAB amendments introduced by PPP.

He said if Imran Khan was arrested, his party would have said how brave our leader is, but everyone saw his reaction, and if PTI wanted to remain a political party, it would have called for a peaceful protest and reactions.

He said our leader was hanged but we did not attack the GHQ or any corps commander’s house. The PPP workers burnt themselves but did not allow Pakistan to be harmed. He further said if PTI decides to launch an armed rebellion against the state, there will definitely be situations where such parties would be outlawed.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that it is the responsibility of the state, government and institutions to ensure that PTI should act according to the law and Constitution of Pakistan, so that no political party, group or organization would think of breaking the law of Pakistan to such an extent in future.

He asked PTI that those responsible for the vandalism will have to answer for it, but they should not do more damage. He further said that it is important that there is no judicial or other solution to the current political crisis but a political solution, and at a time when the establishment wants to remain neutral, this is the best opportunity for all political parties to stay in the political sphere and work together.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while thanking the people giving historic victory to the PPP in the local body elections in Sindh, said that the politics of hatred and division has been buried forever. He said that during the recent local body elections, my slogan was ‘Tera Na Mera Pakistan, Hum Sub Ka Pakistan, Hum Sub Ka Sindh, Hum Sub Ka Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana. He said that his party has emerged as the single largest party in Karachi with a landslide victory Hyderabad as well, and announced the celebrations of PPP’s victory in Karachi on May 13.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Political Secretary of PPP Chairman, Jameel Soomro and Coordinator Mir Sohrab Marri were also present on the occasion.

