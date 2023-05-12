AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No one’s house will be safe if SC rules against IK’s arrest: Marriyum

Nuzhat Nazar Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday warned senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan against ruling against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference before the Supreme Court gave its decision, Aurangzeb said if someone attacks and set fire to a judge’s residence, no one will give a verdict against that and if they [the Supreme Court] do [give a ruling against the arrest] then their homes will not be spared.

“I’m predicting, go ahead and rule against this (the arrest of Imran Khan), no one’s house will be safe,” she said.

She further said that if the court gives a “license-to-kill” to Imran Khan, then 220 million people will have to be given a “license-to-kill” too.

The minister said contempt of court happens when the country’s courts become “shelters for armed groups and terrorists”.

She said it was the first physical remand accused in the history of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) whose appeal was filed for hearing in 48 hours.

When the courts become “shelters for terrorists, armed groups and criminals”, then they will be arrested from [inside] the courts, she said.

Those who encourage terrorists, armed groups and anti-nationalism will also be called criminals, she maintained.

“If ‘fastest relief’ is given to Imran like this, Chief Justice, you, me and 22 crores people will not be safe from this evil,” she said, adding that if the Supreme Court’s “love and affection” for Imran Khan had ended, it would not have been disrespected today.

She said PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Rs8 billion corruption charges. After his arrest, violent protestors attacked public and private properties.

The information minister said a leaked audiotape revealed that the attack was carried out in an organised way on the orders of the leadership.

She further added that the NAB legally arrested Imran Khan and produced him in the accountability court.

The Supreme Court is giving relief to “a criminal, a terrorist, and a gangster of armed groups.”

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered authorities concerned to present former prime minister Imran Khan before it.

The orders were passed by the Supreme Court while hearing a plea of PTI challenging the arrest of former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan by the NAB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Supreme Court Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb Al Qadir Trust case Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters

No one’s house will be safe if SC rules against IK’s arrest: Marriyum

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

SC declares arrest of PTI chief ‘invalid’

UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

SBP’s FE circular No. 02 of 2023 ‘unfair’: TMA

$105m solar energy project: SED submits revised PC-1 to Planning Commission

Read more stories