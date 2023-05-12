No one’s house will be safe if SC rules against IK’s arrest: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday warned senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan against ruling against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference before the Supreme Court gave its decision, Aurangzeb said if someone attacks and set fire to a judge’s residence, no one will give a verdict against that and if they [the Supreme Court] do [give a ruling against the arrest] then their homes will not be spared.

“I’m predicting, go ahead and rule against this (the arrest of Imran Khan), no one’s house will be safe,” she said.

She further said that if the court gives a “license-to-kill” to Imran Khan, then 220 million people will have to be given a “license-to-kill” too.

The minister said contempt of court happens when the country’s courts become “shelters for armed groups and terrorists”.

She said it was the first physical remand accused in the history of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) whose appeal was filed for hearing in 48 hours.

When the courts become “shelters for terrorists, armed groups and criminals”, then they will be arrested from [inside] the courts, she said.

Those who encourage terrorists, armed groups and anti-nationalism will also be called criminals, she maintained.

“If ‘fastest relief’ is given to Imran like this, Chief Justice, you, me and 22 crores people will not be safe from this evil,” she said, adding that if the Supreme Court’s “love and affection” for Imran Khan had ended, it would not have been disrespected today.

She said PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Rs8 billion corruption charges. After his arrest, violent protestors attacked public and private properties.

The information minister said a leaked audiotape revealed that the attack was carried out in an organised way on the orders of the leadership.

She further added that the NAB legally arrested Imran Khan and produced him in the accountability court.

The Supreme Court is giving relief to “a criminal, a terrorist, and a gangster of armed groups.”

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered authorities concerned to present former prime minister Imran Khan before it.

The orders were passed by the Supreme Court while hearing a plea of PTI challenging the arrest of former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan by the NAB.

