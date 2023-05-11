Alia Bhatt named as Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was named as the first Indian global ambassador for Italian luxury couture house, Gucci, it was announced on Thursday.

Gucci shared the news in an Instagram post, writing: “Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.”

Bhatt is set to attend her first show with Gucci’s upcoming Cruise 2024 showcase in Seoul. She will be joining the ranks of other global ambassadors at Gucci such as Dakota Johnson and Harry Styles.

Bhatt made her Met Gala debut earlier this month, in an outfit by acclaimed Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung.

She will make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix movie ‘Heart of Stone’ later this year, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She recently received critical acclaim for her role in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Bhatt is the daughter of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and is married to fellow Bollywood star, Ranbir Kapoor. In 2022, they got married and have a baby daughter.

Last year, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was named as the very first Indian brand ambassador of French luxury couture house, Louis Vuitton. She is also ambassador for luxury French jewellery house, Cartier.

Deepika Padukone attends the Louis Vuitton show at Musee d’Orsay in Paris