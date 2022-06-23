ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Deepika Padukone, Rami Malek attend Cartier event in Madrid

BR Web Desk 23 Jun, 2022
Photo: @yasmine_sabri
Photo: @yasmine_sabri

Deepika Padukone, recently named brand ambassador, was spotted alongside Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri and Hollywood star Rami Malek at an event that marked the launch of Cartier's Beautes du Monde collection in Madrid, reported The National.

Padukone wore a white peplum dress with a Cartier diamond necklace and earrings while Sabri wore a red gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, paired with an intertwined ruby and diamond necklace by the high-end jewellery brand.

Egyptian-American James Bond star Malek was dressed in a sharp black suit with a Cartier brooch and watch, added the report.

Also in attendance was British singer Rita Ora, who performed at the event and was dressed in a striking pink Lanvin dress.

According to Cartier, the Beautes du Monde collection "recognises the beauty of the world wherever it may be".

"This collection illustrates Cartier’s ability to both admire and further enhance beauty through design, tension of lines, geometry and abstraction,” said the French brand. “The interplay of stones amplifies the elements of nature and cultures that inspire this new collection.”

As well as being a Cartier ambassador, Padukone was named as one of the faces of Louis Vuitton earlier this year.

Bollywood's Deepika Padukone to be Louis Vuitton’s first Indian ambassador

She joined the league of Hollywood stars such as Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Lea Seydoux and Sophie Turner who have previously or are currently ambassadors of the luxury French brand.

Padukone also remains the first Bollywood star to be named ambassador by the storied French fashion house. She also served as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, which wrapped last month.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone set to join Cannes Film Festival 2022 jury

Bollywood Cartier Louis Vuitton Rami Malek Deepika Padukone

