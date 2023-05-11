AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS returns from Oman, Qatar

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has returned to Pakistan following official military visits to Oman and Qatar.

While in Oman, Army Chief Munir called on Major General Mattar Salim Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) at his office at Al Murtafaa Garrison, Oman News Agency reports.

Upon the guest’s arrival at the MSC, he was received by Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Acting Head of the MSC. “The guest and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the tactical roles of the centre in the safety of the maritime environment. They were also briefed on the roles and tasks carried out by the center within its national duties,” the official Omani media further stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan COAS Qatar Oman COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

COAS returns from Oman, Qatar

Military reacts strongly

Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Miscreants will be brought to justice: PM

IK remanded in NAB custody for eight days

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Exporters oppose ban on rice cultivation in various Sindh districts

TPS Guddu: PD against planned diversion of gas supply to urea factories

International tax conventions, deals: SC says role of state more of an implementer than an interpreter

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read more stories