COAS returns from Oman, Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has returned to Pakistan following official military visits to Oman and Qatar.

While in Oman, Army Chief Munir called on Major General Mattar Salim Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) at his office at Al Murtafaa Garrison, Oman News Agency reports.

Upon the guest’s arrival at the MSC, he was received by Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Acting Head of the MSC. “The guest and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the tactical roles of the centre in the safety of the maritime environment. They were also briefed on the roles and tasks carried out by the center within its national duties,” the official Omani media further stated.

