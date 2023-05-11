PTI’s protest: DIG operations undergoes eye surgery

LAHORE: The caretaker provincial Minister of Health Dr Javed Akram visited Services Hospital and met the family of DIG Operations Lahore, Ali Nasir Rizvi who was undergoing treatment there.

Principal SIMS Prof Farooq Afzal and MS Services Hospital Dr Ahtsham ul Haq informed the minister about the health condition of Ali Nasir Rizvi who has undergone eye operation. Dr Javed Akram also met with the surgeons who performed Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye operation.

The minister said that DIG Operations Lahore, Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye has been successfully operated.

It may be noted that Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye was badly hit by stones while leading on front to maintain law and order situation amid PTI’s protest after arrest of its leader.

As many as 25 policemen and two civilians have already been discharged after giving medical aid.

On the direction of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the department of specialized health and medical education had also formed a special medical board for the operation of Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye. Prof of Ophthalmology SIMS Prof Dr Khalid Waheed, Prof of Ophthalmology Prof Dr Khawaja Mohsin Ehsan and Professor of Ophthalmology King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan (retired) are included in special medical board.

Moreover, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, in which measures taken with reference to hospital waste management were reviewed.

