KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (May 10, 2023)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 09-05-2023 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 20,000 235 20,235 20,235 NIL Equivalent 40 KGS 21,434 252 21,686 21,686 NIL ===========================================================================

