KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 10, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
119,702,847 71,454,697 4,152,129,446 2,667,464,594
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 451,610,327 (256,389,635) 195,220,692
Local Individuals 2,566,157,227 (2,359,005,838) 207,151,389
Local Corporates 1,842,036,837 (2,244,408,918) (402,372,081)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments