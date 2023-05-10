May 9 a ‘black chapter’: Army says will not allow anyone to take law into their hands

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that May 9 will be remembered as a “black chapter”, a statement that comes a day after the protest of PTI workers targeted “army property and installations” in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” the military’s media affairs wing said in a strongly-worded statement.

The ISPR added that Imran was arrested from the Islamabad High Court “in line with the NAB statement and law”.

“Immediately after this arrest, attacks were perpetrated on the army’s properties and installations while anti-army slogans were raised.”

The ISPR stressed that on the one hand, “these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives, and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance”.

“This is an example of hypocrisy,” the statement added.

The military’s media wing said that “this group wearing a political cloak” had done what enemies could not do in 75 years, all “in the lust for power”.

“The army showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance, not even caring about its reputation, in the larger interest of the country,” it said.

“With this situation created under nefarious planning, a heinous attempt was made to make the army give its immediate reaction, which could be used for its nefarious political purposes.”

Pakistan saw massive protests on Tuesday, with army’s installations being targeted in multiple cities. Videos shared on social media showed citizens, in response to PTI chief Imran’s arrest, damaging vehicles and property.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior authorised the deployment of Pakistan Army in Punjab to maintain law-and-order in the province, after the government also moved to curtail access to social media.