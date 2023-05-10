AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
May 9 a ‘black chapter’: Army says will not allow anyone to take law into their hands

  • Calls out PTI for 'attacks perpetrated on the army’s properties and installations as well as anti-army slogans'
BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 07:02pm
<p>A view of a house in cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan May 9, 2023. — Reuters</p>

A view of a house in cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan May 9, 2023. — Reuters
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that May 9 will be remembered as a “black chapter”, a statement that comes a day after the protest of PTI workers targeted “army property and installations” in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” the military’s media affairs wing said in a strongly-worded statement.

The ISPR added that Imran was arrested from the Islamabad High Court “in line with the NAB statement and law”.

“Immediately after this arrest, attacks were perpetrated on the army’s properties and installations while anti-army slogans were raised.”

The ISPR stressed that on the one hand, “these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives, and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance”.

“This is an example of hypocrisy,” the statement added.

The military’s media wing said that “this group wearing a political cloak” had done what enemies could not do in 75 years, all “in the lust for power”.

“The army showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance, not even caring about its reputation, in the larger interest of the country,” it said.

“With this situation created under nefarious planning, a heinous attempt was made to make the army give its immediate reaction, which could be used for its nefarious political purposes.”

Pakistan saw massive protests on Tuesday, with army’s installations being targeted in multiple cities. Videos shared on social media showed citizens, in response to PTI chief Imran’s arrest, damaging vehicles and property.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior authorised the deployment of Pakistan Army in Punjab to maintain law-and-order in the province, after the government also moved to curtail access to social media.

Parvez May 10, 2023 07:16pm
Is the PTI causing this mayhem ? ...or is it the people of Pakistan who are expressing their disgust for the way they have been exploited over the decades, all done in their name.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) May 10, 2023 07:17pm
Seems Pakistan military is still living in purana Pakistan of 1971, using same language.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK May 10, 2023 07:27pm
Army needs to shut the hell up and listen to the desires of the people of Pakistan! This not PTI these are people of Pakistan expressing their opinions and disgust for the army of Pak, which has been exploiting them and the people for decades. ARMY NEEDS TO GET OUT OF THEI EGO BUBBLE AND CONNECT WITH AND LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE OF PAKISTAN!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 10, 2023 07:39pm
PTI has stirred up a lot of hate against its opponents for as long as I can remember.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker May 10, 2023 07:42pm
“This is an example of hypocrisy,” Look who is saying this. The forces have been the biggest practitioners of this art for neigh on 70 years. I do wish these 2 star tin pot guys could at least understand what they write and read out to the hapless masses.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sumroo May 10, 2023 07:45pm
"May 9 a ‘black chapter’: Army says will not allow anyone to take law into their hands" It is the same hands that led to fall of East Pakistan! No lessons learnt! Same arrogance! of ignorance! The moron generals are destroying Pakistan by their own hand!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
where are you ISPR when CJ asked for elections security May 10, 2023 07:49pm
where are you ISPR when CJ asked for elections security, and why there is respect of army head ranked officer only when PM is trolled but there is no issue with army
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
where are you ISPR when CJ asked for elections security May 10, 2023 07:49pm
where are you ISPR when CJ asked for elections security
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Akbar May 10, 2023 07:52pm
When the compromised and low IQ/high ego generals show allegiance to the crooks and corrupt who appointed them and not to the state and fail to follow the constitution, they are committing treason.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MIr May 10, 2023 07:53pm
@Love Your Country, What planet are you on? Khaki"
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Doc Asad May 10, 2023 07:53pm
Yes how dare people of Pakistan speak against the "Holy Cow". Blasphemy !!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MIr May 10, 2023 07:55pm
In reality army generals are responsible for this mess! They do not want to give up their corrupt luxurious lifestyles and love for power at the cost of the state.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny May 10, 2023 07:56pm
The chaos created by army leadership shows lack of competence and wisdom!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

