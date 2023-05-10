AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s deepening political turmoil douses hopes for IMF relief

  • Upheaval since Imran Khan's arrest has rattled stock and currency markets, analysts believe IMF will be even more wary of restarting bailout programme
Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 05:47pm
Follow us

LONDON/KARACHI: The political crisis engulfing Pakistan is eroding hopes that the South Asian country can get its much needed programme with the International Monetary Fund back on track soon and escape a full-blown debt crunch, analysts said.

Violent clashes between supporters of Imran Khan and police broke out across the country after Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency arrested the former prime minister on Tuesday.

The latest rupture in Pakistan’s febrile politics comes as the 230-million-population nation prepares to hold tightly fought elections in the autumn while facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with dwindling reserves and a stalled $6.5 billion IMF programme that is expiring in June and scarce other financing sources in sight.

Court grants NAB 8-day physical remand of Imran Khan

“With protesters on the streets, the IMF will be even more wary about restarting the loan deal,” said Gareth Leather, senior economist for Emerging Asia at Capital Economics.

The turmoil since Imran was ousted just over a year ago has scarred the country’s economy and markets.

Pakistan’s rupee has lost nearly 50% over the past 12 months. The main stock index has suffered a double-digit decline over the same period.

On Wednesday, the rupee tumbled to a fresh record low to the dollar. The country’s international bonds, already in deeply distressed territory of as little as 32 cents, dropped more than 1 cent in the dollar on the day.

JPMorgan analyst Milo Gunasinghe said little relief from political uncertainty was in sight while the IMF programme remained stalled.

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

“The latest developments likely dampen any prospect of a political breakthrough across both sides,” Milo said.

The bank recently lowered its 2023 growth forecast for the country from 1.3% to 0.1% and warned of “stagflation shock” due to delays in the IMF talks, while the central bank hiked its key interest rate to a record 21% to fight double-digit inflation.

Pakistan also faces the risk of a default unless it receives massive support. The gross public debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 73.5%, according to government data as of December. Foreign exchange reserves at $4.457 billion cover barely a month’s worth of imports.

“The IMF has the capacity and the flexibility to help member counties in a variety of political circumstances,” said Dr Reza Baqir, former central bank governor of Pakistan and global head of sovereign advisory services at Alvarez and Marsal.

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

“It is usually up to the country to present a credible plan of policies and financing that, in the face of political uncertainty, will credibly address the members’ balance of payment problems.”

Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at London-based Tellimer, added that unless martial law was imposed, there was no reason for the IMF to suspend discussions.

“However, instances of violence likely justify a postponement in the election and make credibly committing to painful fiscal cuts even harder,” he said.

Pakistan Pakistan Economy IMF programme Pakistan GDP Imran Khan's arrest IMF and Pakistan Economic distress Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker May 10, 2023 07:36pm
It is time for the people of this land to learn the truth, which is; the country is bankrupt and all debt (foreign & local) needs restructuring. No country is willing to lend or bail this land out anymore. Millions will lose their life savings when domestic banks have to be shut down. Millions more will become unemployed. Millions will go hungry. It is time for the poor to assert and take back the looted wealth and eradicate the corrupt looters without mercy.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK May 10, 2023 07:52pm
Hi default, here we come...and what will follow is misery, hunger, poverty, looting and extreme hardship for common people of Pakistan. These army generals, political families, who have assets abroad will not get affected...only ordinary people of Pakistan, and they are the ones that need to come on the streets now...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s deepening political turmoil douses hopes for IMF relief

Remittances decline 13% month-on-month in April, stand at $2.2bn

Roosevelt Hotel: ECC approves execution of settlement agreement

Pakistan keen on paying for Russian crude with Chinese Yuan: report

Suspension of mobile broadband: telecom operators lose Rs820mn, source says

Gold price in Pakistan registers highest one-day leap, hits Rs240,000 per tola

KSE-100 remains on losing side as political crisis deepens

Oil falls on surprise increase in US inventories

UAE fiscal surplus tops $46bn in first nine months of 2022

Russia offers roadmap to mend Syria-Turkiye ties

Read more stories