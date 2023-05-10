AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee slumps to record low, crosses 290 amid heightened political tension

  • Currency depreciates 1.9% in inter-bank market on Wednesday
Recorder Report Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 04:15pm
Follow us

Ongoing political instability took its toll on market sentiment as the Pakistani rupee finished at a record low of 290.22 against the US dollar after depreciating nearly 1.9% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency closed at 290.22, a decrease of Rs5.38.

The rupee had also sustained losses against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 284.84 in the inter-bank market.

Experts said the depreciation comes on account of a rise in uncertainty over resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme amid heightened political tension.

“Political volatility has exacerbated uncertainty in the market regarding the IMF programme,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, told Business Recorder.

The remarks come after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Tuesday, arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan through Rangers personnel in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which led to massive protests across the country.

In a key development, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday arrangements had been made to repay or roll over this fiscal year’s $3.7 billion debt.

“This should not be any cause of concern as arrangements have been made for the rollover/repayment of this debt,” the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan’s economy has been in turmoil for months due to an acute balance of payment crisis, with its central bank reserves falling to cover just a month of controlled imports. There have been concerns the South Asian country could face a default on its external payment obligations, especially if it fails to resume an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal, which it has been trying to negotiate since February.

Internationally, the US dollar weakened broadly on Wednesday after US President Joe Biden and top lawmakers failed to break a deadlock on the debt ceiling crisis, though currency moves were marginal amid caution ahead of US inflation data later in the day.

Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy remained divided over raising the $31.4 trillion US debt limit following talks on Tuesday, with just weeks to go before the United States may be forced into an unprecedented default.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was last 0.07% lower at 101.55.

Oil prices, a key currency indicator, dipped on Wednesday, stalling a three-day rally, as an unexpected rise in US oil inventories sparked demand concerns, while investors awaited US inflation data to gauge the next rate decision in the top oil consuming nation.

Oil prices forex reserves Exchange rate US dollar index usd rate pkr rate rupee dollar IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 10, 2023 03:20pm
Didn't i say this? It is gonna slump like we've never seen. PKR350 is conservative
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Boncr May 10, 2023 03:42pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, yes very soon you see 450
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee slumps to record low, crosses 290 amid heightened political tension

Roosevelt Hotel: ECC approves execution of settlement agreement

Pakistan keen on paying for Russian crude with Chinese Yuan: report

Suspension of mobile broadband: telecom operators lose Rs820mn, source says

UAE fiscal surplus tops $46bn in first nine months of 2022

Russia offers roadmap to mend Syria-Turkiye ties

India, Canada aim to seal trade pact this year

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday

Oil falls on surprise increase to US inventories

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Read more stories