AVN 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
EPCL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
HUBC 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.25%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 61.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.05%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
TRG 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.35%)
BR30 14,503 Decreased By -95 (-0.65%)
KSE100 41,236 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.33%)
KSE30 14,800 Decreased By -139.2 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

AFP Published 10 May, 2023 09:58am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW YORK: Twitter boss Elon Musk on Tuesday put out word that audio and video calls are coming to the platform.

“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform,” Musk said in a tweet.

“So you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

In a subsequent comment fired off on Twitter, Musk contended that the WhatsApp messaging service operated by Meta “cannot be trusted.”

A messaging feature at Twitter would compete with an array of free services including Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp.

Musk added that Twitter on Wednesday will start encrypting direct messages on the platform, scrambling contents to safeguard privacy.

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion late last year, Musk has implemented changes in seemingly impulsive ways, sometimes causing chaos for users.

The Twitter boss has talked publicly of building an all-purpose “X” application that combines messages, payments and more.

Musk recently made the tech firm part of an “X” shell corporation, getting rid of the Twitter company name but continuing to use it for the service.

Twitter Elon Musk whatsapp Meta

Comments

1000 characters

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Intra-day update: rupee remains at the receiving end against US dollar

IK’s arrest triggers outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Read more stories