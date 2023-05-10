AVN 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

Imran Khan presented at Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad today

  • NAB requests 14-day physical remand of the PTI chairman
BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 02:55pm
A day after his arrest, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was presented at the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad’s H-11.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought 14-day physical remand of the PTI chairman. Imran’s lawyer opposed the request and said that the case did not fall within the NAB’s jurisdiction. The council said that the bureau had not shared the inquiry report either.

NAB prosecutor informed the court that the former PM was shown the warrant at the time of his arrest.

Moreover, Imran told the court that he was shown the arrest warrant when he was taken to the bureau’s office and not at the time of his arrest.

He also urged the judges to summon his team of doctors, especially Dr Faisal, saying that he had not gone to the washroom for 24 hours.

A police spokesman had earlier said that Imran will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing will take place at the location where he is being held under custody.

Meanwhile, as per Reuters, supporters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were asked to gather early on Wednesday in Swabi city to leave for Islamabad as part of a convoy, the party wrote on Twitter.

Party leaders asked workers to continue protests but not take the “law in their hands”, according to messages shared on Twitter on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said protests were inevitable after Imran’s arrest but PTI supporters are peaceful and “they are not causing any violence”.

“We are non-violent and such a protest is a right of public of Pakistan,” he said.

Fawad pointed out that army has been deployed in Punjab but the same army “was not available to provide security for elections of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies”.

He underlined that blocking of social media and mobile internet added to unrest.

“The constitution has been buried and political and economic crisis have been created by the government,” he said. “Now, a terrible divide is being created which will be devastating for the country.”

Asad Umar arrested

PTI senior leader Asad Umar was arrested on Wednesday outside the Islamabad High Court. He is the third leader to be detained following Imran’s arrest. Both former Punjab governor Omer Cheema and Ali Zaidi have also been arrested.

The former PM was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) outside the IHC on Tuesday.

A witness said shortly after Imran entered the gate of the IHC to appear before hearings, contingents of paramilitary forces and armoured personnel carriers entered after him.

The gate was blocked by armoured vehicles while Imran was whisked away shortly after under heavy security, the witness added.

The arrest prompted massive protests across the country. At least one of the protesters was killed and 12 people, including six police officers in Quetta were injured, provincial home minister Ziaullah Langove said.

PTI’s leadership ‘fighting’ to meet Imran

Meanwhile, PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the party’s senior leadership is in Islamabad and is “fighting” to meet Imran in order to have him released from “this illegal abduction”.

“We continue to call @PTIofficial family workers, supporters, and the people of Pakistan onto the streets for peaceful protest against this unconstitutional behaviour. No one, absolutely no one, should be allowed to ride roughshod over the law,” he said.

Qureshi further said that PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi had also been picked up while the PTI workers were “fired upon indiscriminately, killed and water cannoned with chemical water”.

“Today, my offices in Multan were raided and my staff, beaten up,” he said.

Imran’s arrest warrant

The arrest warrant, dated May 1 was signed by NAB Chairman Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed. It said that Imran was accused of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

AL-Qadir Trust case

Al-Qadir Trust is a non-governmental welfare organization set up by Bushra Watto, Imran’s third wife, and Imran in 2018 when he was still in office.

The trust runs a university outside Islamabad devoted to spirituality and Islamic teachings, a project inspired by the former first lady, who has a reputation as a spiritual healer.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a press conference on Tuesday that the trust was a front for Imran to receive valuable land as a bribe from a real estate developer, Malik Riaz Hussain, who is one of Pakistan’s richest and most powerful businessmen.

The trust has nearly 60 acres of land worth seven billion Pakistani rupees ($24.7 million) and another large piece of land in Islamabad close to Imran’s hilltop home, Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

The 60-acre parcel is the official site of the university but very little has been built there.

Internet connectivity issues

Following Imran’s arrest, major internet connectivity issues were also reported across Pakistan with Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi witnessing massive disruption in services following the arrest.

An official with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed mobile broadband services were suspended in the country.

“This has happened on the instruction of the ministry of interior,” the official told Business Recorder.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.pk also showed a significant spike in complaints on multiple social media platforms as well. Services of YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter saw disruption in services after 8pm on Tuesday.

British Council cancels all examinations across Pakistan

Moreover, the British Council on Tuesday cancelled all Cambridge examinations scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in the country.

“Due to the sudden developing situation in the country, British Council has cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London & IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan on Wednesday, 10 May,” the British Council said in a statement.

“For exams sessions scheduled for 11 & 12 May, we will update on their status on our social media channels tomorrow,” it added.

US, UK back rule of law

After Imran’s arrest, top diplomats of the United States and Britain together called Tuesday for adherence to the “rule of law” in Pakistan.

“We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference in Washington.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, speaking alongside Blinken, noted that Britain enjoyed “a longstanding and close relationship” with Commonwealth member Pakistan.

“We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to,” Cleverly said.

Both declined to comment in further detail, with Cleverly saying he had not been fully briefed on the situation.

KSE-100 falls over 450 points

At the economic front, selling pressure was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100, witnessed a decrease of over 450 points.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index saw a sharp fall at around 2:30pm when reports first surfaced that the PTI chairman and former prime minister was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Across-the-board selling was witnessed among the index-heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the negative zone.

NAB arrest Imran Khan

Javed May 10, 2023 10:35am
What a sad day. The big fish Bhuttos & Zaradaris- corrupt to the bone who looted billions are free and calling the shots. On the other hand Imran Khan is arrested in a fake case.
John May 10, 2023 10:41am
The top dogs madness has unleashed total destruction across the country..Where are sane and wise voices...Where are former COAS...why they do not play their rolesto calm things across country and tame compromised mad dogs!
Joe May 10, 2023 10:49am
@John, Very true, all former COAS should use their influence to have Imran Khan released ASAP and tame their mad dogs to prevent a very bloody civil war!
Nawaz un Sharif - HeapBigShit May 10, 2023 11:04am
It is time that the Hafiz put a stop to this madness being perpetrated by his honchos.
JAFAR May 10, 2023 11:28am
@Javed, you are mistaken, they instead has a long record of sacrifices for rule of law and civil rights.
Khan Sulle Maga May 10, 2023 11:40am
An international court with renowned judges from Saudi, Turkey and China should hold the court proceedings with live coverage. Let the world know who is wrong and who is right. If PDM is wrong, they should quit politics forever. If imran is wrong, he should quit politics forever. This is the only bipartisan and viable solution.
Khan Sulle Maga May 10, 2023 11:42am
Don't question money given to preach Islamic teachings. This is not good.
Aamir Latif May 10, 2023 12:12pm
IK is not above law, he should have abided on earlier notices from NAB instead of his and wife arrogance. He should stop crying on Alqadir trust case as evidences enabled NAB to raise to investigation... IK is behaving like a moula Jat, above law, accusing every one, creating hype and hate to serve his vested power interest... He should act like civilized ex PM and face the case.... Ransacking by his crazy followers will lead to retaliation and consequences
Dr fahad May 10, 2023 12:20pm
@Javed, why fake case ? Go and read the case
Dr fahad May 10, 2023 12:21pm
@Khan Sulle Maga, why ? If Pakistan is already Muslim country, why we need money to preach Islam . It sounds funny
Dr fahad May 10, 2023 12:27pm
@Khan Sulle Maga, why ? Just go and read the case . Malik Riaz have captured big land in Karachi of poor people. Then UK start the case and supreme court etc . PTI and others have helped him escape the law in return they get land and etc for al qadir university. Now its turn to prove there innocence
Dr fahad May 10, 2023 12:28pm
@Javed, ZARDARI have been in prison for more than 10 years . But nothing proved against him . And after arrest he never attacked the govt officials and govt property
Sumaroo May 10, 2023 12:50pm
@JAFAR , Like murdering opponents by ZAB!
Sumaroo May 10, 2023 12:51pm
@Dr fahad, Becasue he bought judges or murdered them!
Sumaroo May 10, 2023 12:57pm
@John, When compromised generals take the constitution hostage and establish a state within the state bypassing SC the country becomes a banana republic...Accountability of compromised generals who brought shame to Pakistan at global scale must be brought to the book.
Doc Asad May 10, 2023 02:30pm
All I ever read in history books in school and college was a bunch of lies. First they got Quaid e Azam, then Liaqat Ali khan , then Fatima Jinnah , now Imran Khan. We never got independence, we are an occupied territory. Thank you for opening my eyes Imran Khan :')
m salim May 10, 2023 02:42pm
@Dr fahad, why pope preach when vatican is head ofice of roman catholic
