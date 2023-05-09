British Council cancels all examinations across Pakistan for Wednesday, May 10

The British Council on Tuesday cancelled all Cambridge examinations scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, amid an emergency situation in the country, following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

“Due to the sudden developing situation in the country, British Council has cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London & IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan on Wednesday, 10 May,” the British Council said in a statement.

“For exams sessions scheduled for 11 & 12 May, we will update on their status on our social media channels tomorrow,” it added.

The development comes amid violent protests all over the country against the arrest of the PTI chief.

Earlier, All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza announced that schools across the country will remain closed amid the emergency situation following Imran’s arrest.

“In view of the emergency situation, private schools across the country will be closed tomorrow, May 10,” he said in a statement.

Mirza said a further announcement of the private school regular classes schedule will be released after consultation tomorrow.

He appealed to students, teachers, staff and parents to be calm and cautious in view of the emergency situation.