May 10, 2023
Islamabad court indicts Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

  • During the previous hearing, the court had said it would indict Imran on May 10
Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 04:53pm
An Islamabad court indicted on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, a day after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Additional and District Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the hearing, held at the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad’s H-11.

Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10

During the previous hearing, the court had said it would indict Imran on May 10 and had rejected two appeals lodged by the PTI chief against his indictment in the case.

Meanwhile, an accountability court granted on Wednesday 8-day physical remand of Imran to the National Accountability Bureau in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Toshakhana case background

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

Last year in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017“.

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings were to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Parvez May 10, 2023 04:09pm
Our judicial system has COMPLETELY lost all credibility.....
Shahbaz Ali May 10, 2023 04:44pm
Finally the Untouchable is also getting a human like treatment. Ironically courts are credible for PTI only if they decide against PML-N. This is the unique concept of 'Insaf' in Tehrik-e-Insaf!
Mohsin May 10, 2023 05:03pm
@Parvez, when did you find any credibility in OUR judicial system?
