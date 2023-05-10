AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran had option of plea bargain: govt

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent authority and arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan who had the option of plea bargain.

In a press conference, he alleged that Imran Khan as prime minister misused his authority and committed corruption by giving undue favour to real estate tycoon in AlQadar Trust whose trustees were Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Despite serving notices to Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion or 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government and no one was ready to respond to the NAB’s notices, he maintained.

“Tariq Bashir Cheema and Faisal Vawda were two members of Imran’s cabinet who opposed the bargain and Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhary and others endorsed the proposal in the cabinet,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said Imran was not subject to any torture and is currently under the custody of the NAB.

Responding to another question, he said Imran had the right to apply for an independent medical board if he would not show trust in the current board.

Imran Khan has to be made accountable for billions of rupee in corruption during his tenure as the prime minister and such arrest would bring political stability to the country, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Faisal Vawda NAB PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Attaullah Tarar Britain's National Crime Agency Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters

Imran had option of plea bargain: govt

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Mobile broadband suspended across country

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Dar commends Chinese support on multiple fronts

Two petitions against IK: hearing on 19th

Read more stories