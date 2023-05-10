Imran had option of plea bargain: govt

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent authority and arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan who had the option of plea bargain.

In a press conference, he alleged that Imran Khan as prime minister misused his authority and committed corruption by giving undue favour to real estate tycoon in AlQadar Trust whose trustees were Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Despite serving notices to Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion or 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government and no one was ready to respond to the NAB’s notices, he maintained.

“Tariq Bashir Cheema and Faisal Vawda were two members of Imran’s cabinet who opposed the bargain and Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhary and others endorsed the proposal in the cabinet,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said Imran was not subject to any torture and is currently under the custody of the NAB.

Responding to another question, he said Imran had the right to apply for an independent medical board if he would not show trust in the current board.

Imran Khan has to be made accountable for billions of rupee in corruption during his tenure as the prime minister and such arrest would bring political stability to the country, he added.

