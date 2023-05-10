KATI urges SSGC to withdraw additional bills

KARACHI: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman, gave a strong reaction to the issuance of additional billing to the consumers and industries across the province by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), he said that 400 times for the meter rent, heavy bills are not acceptable despite the non-supply of gas to consumers. He said that OGRA should take notice of this initiative of Sui Southern Gas.

President KATI said that due to gas shortage across the country, consumers are spending to buy expensive LPG, while industrial units bearing the burden of exported RLNG, by sending multiple additional bills to the customers, there is a strong reaction from the public.

He said that public complaints are not being heard even by the SSGC officials. Faraz-ur-Rehman demanded MD SSGC Imran Muniar and Federal Minister of Energy Musaddiq Malik to immediately withdraw the extra bills of the public.

