AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in province after Imran Khan's arrest

  • Rangers summoned to control the law and order situation
BR Web Desk Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 07:48pm
Follow us

The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 to restore order amid widespread protests across the province following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Rangers have been summoned to assist the police to contain the situation.

The government has also written to the communication ministry requesting that mobile services be suspended in major cities to prevent potential disturbances and maintain peace.

Mian Shakeel Ahmed, the Additional Chief Secretary of Home, has reassured citizens that the government is committed to protecting their lives and property at all costs.

The decision to impose Section 144 was made after agitated protesters stormed government buildings and blocked roads, causing traffic disruptions.

The primary objective of these measures is to ensure peace and stability throughout the province.

Amid reports of vandalism by the PTI workers during protests, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi said those "involved in this attack on the state of Pakistan" will not be spared.

"This is not Politics, it’s sheer terrorism," he said.

Earlier, Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) later confirmed the development, stating that the PTI chief had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The NAB chief issued the arrest warrants against him on May 1,” it said.

Following his arrest, the PTI asked party supporters to take to the streets as it termed the party’s chief’s detainment an “illegitimate” move.

protest PTI Section 144 Imran Khan's arrest

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in province after Imran Khan's arrest

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Rupee registers decline against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

KSE-100 falls over 450 points after Imran Khan’s arrest

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

iPhone maker Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub

Ukraine says it has alternatives if grain export deal not extended

Read more stories