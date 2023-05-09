Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in province after Imran Khan's arrest

The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 to restore order amid widespread protests across the province following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Rangers have been summoned to assist the police to contain the situation.

The government has also written to the communication ministry requesting that mobile services be suspended in major cities to prevent potential disturbances and maintain peace.

Mian Shakeel Ahmed, the Additional Chief Secretary of Home, has reassured citizens that the government is committed to protecting their lives and property at all costs.

The decision to impose Section 144 was made after agitated protesters stormed government buildings and blocked roads, causing traffic disruptions.

The primary objective of these measures is to ensure peace and stability throughout the province.

Amid reports of vandalism by the PTI workers during protests, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi said those "involved in this attack on the state of Pakistan" will not be spared.

"This is not Politics, it’s sheer terrorism," he said.

Earlier, Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) later confirmed the development, stating that the PTI chief had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The NAB chief issued the arrest warrants against him on May 1,” it said.

Following his arrest, the PTI asked party supporters to take to the streets as it termed the party’s chief’s detainment an “illegitimate” move.