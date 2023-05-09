EU must reduce risks in China relations without cutting ties: Scholz

BERLIN: The European Union should reduce risks in its relations with China as Beijing is becoming increasingly assertive in competing with the 27-nation bloc, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

“Rivalry and competition on China’s part have increased without a doubt,” Scholz told lawmakers in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, according to prepared remarks.

“The EU is aware of this development and is reacting accordingly. I agree with (European Commission President) Ursula von der Leyen: We should not aim for a de-coupling, but a smart de-risking.”