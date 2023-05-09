AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
EU must reduce risks in China relations without cutting ties: Scholz

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 03:40pm
BERLIN: The European Union should reduce risks in its relations with China as Beijing is becoming increasingly assertive in competing with the 27-nation bloc, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

“Rivalry and competition on China’s part have increased without a doubt,” Scholz told lawmakers in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, according to prepared remarks.

Germany’s Scholz says more renewables key to lower industry costs

“The EU is aware of this development and is reacting accordingly. I agree with (European Commission President) Ursula von der Leyen: We should not aim for a de-coupling, but a smart de-risking.”

