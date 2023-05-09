KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 08, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 285.00 288.00 AUD $ 191.00 193.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.40 76.20 CAD $ 211.00 213.00
UAE DIRHAM 77.40 78.20 INDIAN RUPEE 3.30 3.60
EURO 313.00 316.00 CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
UK POUND 358.50 362.00 AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.20 3.60
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments