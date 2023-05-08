AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sydney Opera House in row over coronation snub

AFP Published 08 May, 2023 05:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

SYDNEY: A royal row has erupted in Australia over a decision to scrap the lighting-up of the Sydney Opera House in honour of King Charles III's coronation.

The sails of the architectural masterpiece on Sydney Harbour are illuminated in colours for important occasions ranging from WorldPride to the Ukraine invasion anniversary and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey

But for Saturday's coronation, the soaring curves of the emblematic 50-year-old building were left dark.

New South Wales state premier Chris Minns said he had cancelled his predecessors' plans to light up the building for Charles, who is Australia's head of state.

"I would like to keep it for Australia and Australians and moments of sacrifice and heroism for the country, or when there's an important international event in Sydney," Minns told a radio interviewer on Monday.

The premier said the building's sails had been illuminated 70 times last year -- compared with 23 times a decade earlier -- at an estimated cost of Aus$80,000-100,000 (US$54,000-67,000) for each occasion.

People had many places to mark the coronation including on television, he told Sydney's 2GB radio.

"The event was not taking place in Sydney, it was taking place in London," Minns said.

"Of course, I respect the new king but I am mindful of where and when we spend taxpayer money."

Minns became premier on March 25 after his Labor Party won the state elections.

Stars take centre stage as UK steps up coronation celebrations

'Republicanism by stealth'

Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who attended the coronation, is an avowed republican whose government includes an assistant minister for the republic.

"We are facing a campaign of republicanism by stealth in Australia by the current government despite the parading of the prime minister in London declaring his allegiance to the king," said Australian Monarchist League chair Philip Benwell.

The New South Wales premier said he would not apologise to those disappointed by the decision.

"I have got no interest in antagonising people that believe in the monarchy, people who are royalists -- of course not -- but obviously I have got to be careful about where I spend their money," he said.

Polls show many Australians want to get rid of the monarchy in favour of a republic.

UK to mark coronation with street parties and a concert

But the republican question is taking second place to a referendum later this year on giving Indigenous people the constitutional right to be consulted about laws that affect them.

King Charles III Sydney Opera House Coronation

Comments

1000 characters

Sydney Opera House in row over coronation snub

Top court directs AGP to submit record of NA proceedings on SC bill by tomorrow

Rupee weakens, settles at 283.85 against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz for accusing him of 'maligning' Pakistan Army

China seeks 'new fields' of cooperation with Pakistan military

PPP leads in Karachi local government by-elections

National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on its products

Ukraine says Russia has effectively stopped Black Sea grain deal

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Three dead after fighter jet crashes into house in northern India

Read more stories