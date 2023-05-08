AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.95%)
May 08, 2023
Ukraine military says all 35 drones Russia launched overnight destroyed

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 10:27am
Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s top military command said on Monday that its forces destroyed all 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia had launched overnight at different targets around the country.

“The Russian Federation (also) launched 16 missile strikes last night, in particular on the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily update.

It added that in addition, 61 airstrikes and 52 attacks from the heavy rocket salvo fire systems were launched over the past day on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea

“Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, high-rise buildings, private homes and other civilian infrastructure were damaged,” it said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. Kyiv’s Mayor Klitschko said that at least five people were injured in the capital amidst damage done to buildings and infrastructure.

