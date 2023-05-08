Earthquake jolts Khuzdar, adjoining areas

QUETTA: Khuzdar and the surrounding areas were jolted by an earthquake on Sunday, but fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

The seismological centre reported that the earthquake measured 4.2 on the Richter scale and was recorded at a depth of 20 km. The epicentre was located 117 km west of Khuzdar.

The earthquake caused panic among the residents of Khuzdar, who rushed out of their homes in fear. However, no casualties have been reported as a result of the quake.

The authorities have instructed aid agencies to remain vigilant and ready to respond to any emergency situation that may arise as a result of the earthquake.

The earthquake has once again highlighted the need for people to be prepared for such natural disasters and to take necessary precautions to minimise the risk of loss of life and property damage.