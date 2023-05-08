Fake documents: Belgium-bound passenger offloaded from plane

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Sunday offloaded Belgium-bound passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar for carrying fake travel documents.

As per details, the passenger named Javed was trying to travel to Belgium via flight no QR-601. He was asked to show his documents by the vigilance team upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by Javed were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.