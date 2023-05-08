AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.9pc in Q1

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
Follow us

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 3.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to initial government estimates of real gross domestic product published on Sunday.

Non-oil activities grew by 5.8% in the first quarter from a year prior, the General Authority for Statistics said, citing flash estimates, while oil activities grew by 1.3%. Government services activities grew by 4.9%, it said.

However growth slowed compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, when GDP grew 5.5% year-on-year.

Saudi Arabia KSA MENA Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.9pc in Q1

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories