Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced holding a series of public gatherings in Punjab from next week; “I would start from Lahore and conclude at Attock on May 14, and would not rest until elections are held.”

While addressing a public rally to express solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for upholding the Constitution, the former Prime Minister said that he would galvanize the people across Punjab to stand up for the rule of law and elections, adding that the current interim governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have completed their constitutional tenure and thus they have lost validity to remain in power. “We would also approach the Supreme Court for elections in KP,” he added.

On the call of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, several rallies were staged in different cities across Pakistan to express solidarity with the Chief Justice and supremacy of the constitution. A large number of PTI workers, supporters, lawyers and people from all walks of life participated in the rally.

Supreme Court to take up Punjab election case tomorrow

Castigating the coalition rulers, he said that this mafia was pressuring the judiciary by launching negative propaganda against the Chief Justice and other judges. “Let me tell them that the nation was standing behind their judges. Do they think that this nation would let them break the Constitution; they should know that the people have decided to protect their Constitution,” he said.

He reiterated to continue his struggle for supremacy of the rule of law in the country; “today, the Pakistanis have awakened and they have come out their houses to express solidarity with the Chief Justice who was standing for supremacy of the Constitution.”

The former premier said that the ‘imported’ rulers imposed upon the people have ruined the national economy. “In just one year, they have caused unprecedented inflation and unemployment in the country. Rupee has depreciated by almost 50 percent owing to imprudent policies and political uncertainty in the country,” he added.

Castigating former army chief Gen (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said that he has impaired the country by imposing these corrupt rulers in Pakistan. “These corrupt people have no stake in the country. All their wealth, children and assets were parked in foreign countries. They came here to rule Pakistan,” he added.

He also lamented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for going on a foreign visit when the country was in problem. He questioned what Sharif was doing in London when the country was facing terrorism. “Recently, six officials of armed forces were martyred and yesterday seven teachers were killed in Parachinar,” he added.

Commenting on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to India for SCO Conference, Khan said that he (Bhutto-Zardari) should have consulted with concerned people before going to India. “Before deciding to go on a state visit on taxpayers’ money, you should take into account its pros and cons,” he maintained.

The PTI chief also condemned Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s behaviour towards the Pakistani Foreign Minister, saying he should have shown little courtesy to his guest; he should know that no country remains mighty forever, and nothing is permanent. “Though Pakistan was passing through a difficult time, by establishing the rule of law the country would stand again and progress,” he added. He reiterated that free and fair elections were the only way forward to end the current chaos in the country and his party would not allow anyone to breach the Constitution.” We would continue with our struggle for real independence in the country. I would not stay home till the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution was established in the country,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023