May 07, 2023
For PTI’s govt conduct of interstate ties was plaything: PM

APP Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that for previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government, everything including the conduct of interstate relations was a plaything.

Reacting strongly to PTI leadership’s attempt to create controversy over Pakistan’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India, the prime minister on his Twitter handle said it was deeply troubling how the PTI tried to generate a controversy around Pakistan’s participation.

“It shouldn’t be surprising though as Imran Niazi has had no qualms about imperiling the country’s vital foreign policy interests in the past too. This is what they did when they were in power. For the PTI, everything including the conduct of interstate relations is a plaything,” he posted a tweet.

PTI Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

