Two ex MPAs, other important politicians join PPP

APP Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
MULTAN: Two ex-MPAs and many other ticket holders of various political parties joined the Pakistan People's Party, here on Saturday.

In a ceremony held at People's Party Secretariat, ex-MPA PTI Syed Muhammad Qaim Ali Shamsi, ticket holder national assembly Abdul Ghaffor Araen, Ex vice district Nazim Syed Ali Raza, ex-President PML-N tehsil Alipur Dr Rana Muhammad Arshid, ex MPA Syed Jameel Shah and many other important politicians from south Punjab joined Pakistan People Party.

President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood welcomed the politicians and stated that they reposed confidence in leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari.

On this occasion, the local leadership of PPP including Provincial Senior Vice President South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Abdul Qadir Shaheen and many others were also present.

