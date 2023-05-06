KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Habib Insurance 31.12.2022 12.50% 111.091 0.90 29.05.2023 16.05.2023 to Company Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 29.05.2023 AGM Johnson & Phillips - - - - 29.05.2023 22.05.2023 to (Pakistan) Limited 11.00.A.M 29.05.2023 EOGM Packages Ltd - - - - 29.05.2023 23.05.2023 to 09.30.A.M. 29.05.2023 EOGM Ideal Spinning - - - - 30.05.2023 23.05.2023 to Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 30.05.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

