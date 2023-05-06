Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Habib Insurance 31.12.2022 12.50% 111.091 0.90 29.05.2023 16.05.2023 to
Company Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 29.05.2023
AGM
Johnson & Phillips - - - - 29.05.2023 22.05.2023 to
(Pakistan) Limited 11.00.A.M 29.05.2023
EOGM
Packages Ltd - - - - 29.05.2023 23.05.2023 to
09.30.A.M. 29.05.2023
EOGM
Ideal Spinning - - - - 30.05.2023 23.05.2023 to
Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 30.05.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
