AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
KSE-100 rises 0.35% amid low investor participation

  • Market oscillates in both directions throughout the session
BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 07:24pm
Photo: AFP
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a positive session and the KSE-100 Index rose 0.35% in the midst of low investor participation. This was the 13th successive positive finish for the benchmark index.

The market oscillated in both directions throughout the session.

By the end of the day, the KSE-100 Index closed 148.18 points or 0.35% higher to settle at 42,241.98.

KSE-100 ends flat after roller-coaster session

Following a brief upward open, the market fell to an intra-day low level in the first hour. A buying spree gripped the market at this point and the first session closed in green. The upward trend persisted in the second session and accelerated the gains.

Banking and oil sectors closed upward while cement, automobile, chemical and fertiliser ended in red.

A report from Capital Stake added that the PSX closed last trading session of the week on a positive note.

“Indices swayed in both directions, while volumes dropped from last close,” it said.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that the business week finished on a high note at the PSX.

“The market opened in the green, but investor engagement remained low due to weekend, making the index fluctuate in both directions,” it said. “As the second session resumed, bulls became active in the market by pushing the bourse to reach an intraday high of 229.49 points, increasing volumes significantly, as investor added value to the portfolio by cherry picking strong fundamental stocks.”

Cements and banks remained in the limelight, the report said.

Sectors propelling the benchmark KSE-100 index forward included banking (56.61 points), power generation and distribution (55.97 points) and fertiliser (28.05 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 178.2 million from 255.3 million on Thursday while the value of shares traded dropped to Rs5.8 billion from Rs9.3 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 17 million shares followed by Sui Northern Gas Pipeline with 13.7 million shares and TPL Properties with 9.7 million shares.

Shares of 352 companies were traded on Friday, of which 151 registered an increase, 170 recorded a fall and 31 remained unchanged.

